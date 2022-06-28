Left Menu

Mumbai building collapse: 1 dead, 11 injured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 08:30 IST
A 30-year-old man died and 11 others were injured after a four storey building collapsed in Mumbai, a fire brigade official said on Tuesday.

A wing of the residential building, located in Kurla’s Naik Nagar Society, collapsed around midnight, the official said.

The injured were shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion. The man, among those brought to Rajawadi hospital at Ghatkopar, was declared dead on arrival.

Fire brigade personnel are searching for survivors, the official said.

Locals informed the fire brigade personnel that around 20-22 people were trapped under the debris, when they reached the spot after receiving a call about the incident, the official said.

Around a dozen fire engines were deployed at the spot besides two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

