G-7 talks draw to close, NATO meet to begin

PTI | Elmau | Updated: 28-06-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Latest on the G-7 summit, the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, which this year is being held in the Bavarian Alps in Germany; and on the NATO summit in Madrid, where leaders begin gathering later on Tuesday.

The Group of Seven developed economies are wrapping up a summit that aims to demonstrate a long-term commitment to Ukraine's future, as its war with Russia grinds on.

The talks in Germany, which draw to a close on Tuesday, want to make sure that Russia pays a high price for its invasion. The goal is also to alleviate a global hunger crisis and show unity against climate change.

The leaders of the US, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Canada and Japan on Monday pledged to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes".

Later on Tuesday, attention shifts to Spain, where a two-day NATO summit is being held in Madrid.

The leaders of the world's most powerful military alliance open discussions on Wednesday on increasing support for Ukraine's fight against Russia and boosting forces on NATO's eastern flank.

They also intend to set priorities for the coming decade, with a new focus on checking China's growing international ambitions.

