Qatar welcomes hosting Iran-U.S. indirect talks in Doha this week - ministry statement
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 28-06-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:58 IST
Qatar welcomes hosting indirect talks between Iran and the United States in its capital Doha this week to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday on Twitter.
The talks will be held under the auspices of the European Union coordinator.
