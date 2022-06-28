Left Menu

Qatar welcomes hosting Iran-U.S. indirect talks in Doha this week - ministry statement

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 28-06-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:58 IST
Qatar welcomes hosting Iran-U.S. indirect talks in Doha this week - ministry statement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Qatar welcomes hosting indirect talks between Iran and the United States in its capital Doha this week to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday on Twitter.

The talks will be held under the auspices of the European Union coordinator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022