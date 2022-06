Russian court jails opposition politician for 15 days

A Moscow court jauled prominent Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin for 15 days on Tuesday for disobeying a police officer.

Yashin, a municipal deputy for Moscow's Krasnoselsky district, was detained on Monday. "The case against me is trumped up, I am innocent," Yashin said on his Telegram social media channel, linking his detention to his political activities.

Yashin is an outspoken critic of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, which it calls a "special military operation".

