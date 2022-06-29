Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Two charged in connection with dozens of migrants found dead in sweltering Texas truck

Two Mexican nationals were charged in U.S. federal court on Tuesday in connection with a deadly human smuggling attempt in which at least 51 people perished after being trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas. The two Mexican defendants, who were arrested following Monday's incident, were charged with possessing firearms while in the United States illegally, according to court documents and U.S. authorities.

Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden joining NATO, clearing path for expansion

NATO ally Turkey lifted its veto over Finland and Sweden's bid to join the Western alliance on Tuesday after the three nations agreed to protect each other's security, ending a weeks-long drama that tested allied unity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The breakthrough came after four hours of talks just before a NATO summit began in Madrid, averting an embarrassing impasse at the gathering of 30 leaders that aims to show resolve against Russia, now seen by the U.S.-led alliance as a direct security threat rather than a possible adversary.

Australia considering reopening Ukraine embassy

Australia is considering reopening its embassy in Kyiv, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday, as it looks to join several of its allies who have resumed operations after removing its diplomats over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We would like to have a presence on the ground there to assist and to be able to provide that on-ground presence," Albanese told reporters in Madrid ahead of a NATO summit.

Dozens missing after Russian missile strike on mall kills 18

Firefighters on Tuesday searched the rubble of a Ukrainian shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk where authorities said 36 people were missing after a Russian missile strike that killed at least 18. Further east in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the governor reported an "enemy attack" and said rescue workers were searching for people under rubble in the city of Dnipro.

Cooperation by U.S. and allies a step toward 'Asian NATO,' N.Korea media says

Joint drills by the United States, South Korea and Japan have a "sinister aim" toward North Korea and are part of a dangerous prelude to the creation of an "Asian version of NATO", North Korean state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday. The reports on KCNA came hours before leaders of South Korea and Japan are due to attend NATO's annual summit as observers for the first time. They will also meet with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss North Korea, the first such trilateral summit since 2017.

G7: China must press Russia to stop Ukraine war

G7 leaders urged China on Tuesday to use its influence with Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine and drop "expansive maritime claims" in the South China Sea, in unprecedentedly tough criticism of Beijing's policies and human rights record. They called on China to press Russia to pull forces out of Ukraine immediately and unconditionally, citing a ruling by the International Court of Justice that Moscow suspend its military operation, and related U.N. General Assembly resolutions.

Ecuador president stops talks with 'opportunist' indigenous leader

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso said on Tuesday his government will not return to negotiations with indigenous leader Leonidas Iza aimed at ending more than two weeks of protests connected to eight deaths, food and medicine shortages and a cut in oil output. "We will not return to dialogue with Leonidas Iza, who only defends his political interests and not those of his base. To our indigenous brothers - you deserve more than an opportunist for a leader," said Lasso, who opposition lawmakers are trying to remove from office, citing fallout from the protests.

German man leaves severed human head at courthouse

German police on Tuesday said they detained a man suspected of leaving a human head in front of the Bonn district court. A body was found a few hundred meters away on the Rhine River. Police said they believe the body belongs to the severed head.

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects are dead and several emergency response members have been hospitalized after an incident at a bank in Saanich in Canada that has also prompted the evacuation of nearby homes over a possible explosive device, police said on Tuesday. "This remains an ongoing police incident with a heavy police presence in the area," Saanich police in British Columbia said in a statement.

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for helping the sex offender and globetrotting financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. The British socialite, 60, was convicted in December for recruiting and grooming four girls to have sexual encounters with Epstein, then her boyfriend, between 1994 and 2004.

