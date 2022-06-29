Left Menu

Polish president's aide hails increased U.S. military presence

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 14:47 IST
Jakub Kumoch Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The announcement by U.S. President Joe Biden that the 5th Army Headquarters will be established in Poland shows that Washington intends to increase its presence in the country, the Polish president's foreign policy advisor said on Wednesday.

"It is a success which comes from long and consistent negotiations on this matter and, at the same time, a very clear sign that the Americans intend to increase, not decrease, their presence in Poland," Jakub Kumoch told Reuters by text message.

