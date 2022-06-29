Senior UK official warns China over Taiwan

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says NATO must make clear to China that invading Taiwan would be "a catastrophic miscalculation." She said Wednesday that China's growing global influence and military clout was "an issue for Euro Atlantic security." NATO is expected to identify China as a challenge for the alliance when it sets out its strategy for the coming decade at a summit in Madrid.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Truss said that "with China extending its influence through economic coercion and building a capable military, there is a real risk that they draw the wrong idea which results in a catastrophic miscalculation such as invading Taiwan." She urged NATO nations to develop closer economic and diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Biden says the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the UK and will send more "air defense and other capabilities" to Germany and Italy.

The U.S. is also beefing up its military assets in Romania and the Baltic region.

Meeting Wednesday with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Madrid for the alliance's annual summit, Biden says: "NATO is strong and united, and the steps we're taking during this summit, we're going to further augment our collective strength." "Today I'm announcing the United States will enhance our force posture in Europe and respond to the changing security environment as well as strengthening our collective security," Biden said, detailing the announcements.

A day earlier, Biden announced that the U.S. would base two additional destroyers at its naval base in Rota, Spain.

The United States provides the bulk of NATO's military power.

___ U.S. President Joe Biden has lined up alongside the NATO's secretary-general and 29 other national leaders for a photo at the highly anticipated summit of the military alliance in Madrid.

Biden stood front-and-centre alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, all three sporting blue ties to capture the colours of NATO.

The leaders then filed into a meeting room to start the opening session Wednesday, which is to focus on NATO's plans to boost its support for Ukraine's amid Russia's invasion.

The photo came minutes after President Biden announced that he will deploy more troops, planes and warships to Europe to boost NATO's rapid response force from 40,000 to 300,000 soldiers.

