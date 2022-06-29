French Presidency: Macron and Turkey's Erdogan discussed ways to export Ukraine grain
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-06-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:01 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed at the NATO summit in Spain the importance of finding ways to let Ukraine export its grain, and ensuring security at the port of Odessa.
Macron also welcomed plans by Sweden and Finland to join NATO, added a statement from Macron's office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO summit
- Macron
- Sweden
- NATO
- Spain
- Emmanuel Macron
- Odessa
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Finland
- French
- Ukraine
- Turkish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odessa, Texas, without drinking water as temperatures soar
Britain's defense secretary to discuss Sweden's, and Finland's NATO applications with Turkey
Turkish officials to discuss Finland and Sweden's NATO bids in Brussels
U.S. says it's hopeful for a positive resolution soon for Sweden, Finland's NATO bid
Germany "very confident" of deal on Sweden, Finland NATO bid - goverment source