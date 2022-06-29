Gunbattle underway between militants and security forces in J-K’s Kulgam

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

''Encounter has started at Nawapora, Mir Bazar in #Kulgam district. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,'' a police spokesman tweeted.

There are no reports of any casualty so far on either side.

