Gunbattle underway between militants and security forces in J-K’s Kulgam

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.Encounter has started at Nawapora, Mir Bazar in Kulgam district. Police security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, a police spokesman tweeted.There are no reports of any casualty so far on either side.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

''Encounter has started at Nawapora, Mir Bazar in #Kulgam district. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,'' a police spokesman tweeted.

There are no reports of any casualty so far on either side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

