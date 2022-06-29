Norway targeted by cyber attack -security agency
A number of private and public institutions in Norway have been subjected to a so-called distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyber attack in the last 24 hours, the Norwegian NSM security authority said on Wednesday.
"A criminal pro-Russian group appears to be behind the attacks," NSM said.
