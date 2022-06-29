Left Menu

Govt must ensure no impunity for those responsible for hate crimes: Amnesty on tailor murder

The government must ensure that there is no impunity for those responsible for hate crimes and take urgent steps to protect people against any attacks, including reprisal attacks, he said.Patel said the Indian authorities must not allow violence to lead to more violence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:13 IST
Govt must ensure no impunity for those responsible for hate crimes: Amnesty on tailor murder
  • Country:
  • India

Condemning the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, Amnesty International said India must ensure that there is no impunity for those responsible for hate crimes and take urgent steps to protect people against any attacks.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, allegedly hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

In response to the incident, Aakar Patel, chair of board of Amnesty International India, said that Amnesty International strongly condemns the horrific killing of Kanhaiya Lal and the Indian authorities must ensure a prompt, thorough, independent, impartial, transparent and effective investigation into the killing, and bring those suspected to be responsible to justice in fair trials and without resorting to the death penalty. ''The Indian authorities must ensure access to justice and effective remedies for the victim and their families,” Patel said in a statement.

He said the killing highlights failure of the Indian authorities to uphold their international human rights obligations to protect everyone against systematic discrimination and violence, and to promptly bring to justice those responsible. ''The government must ensure that there is no impunity for those responsible for hate crimes and take urgent steps to protect people against any attacks, including reprisal attacks,” he said.

Patel said the Indian authorities must not allow violence to lead to more violence. ''They must live up to their human rights obligations to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the human rights of everyone in the country. The authorities must act now,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022