UP: Court delivers verdict in 9 days, sentences man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting 7-yr-old boy

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-06-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 00:51 IST
A special court in Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh dealing with cases registered under the POCSO Act has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy.

The judgment was delivered on Wednesday, within nine days of the first hearing in the matter.

Judge Mumtaz Ali also slapped a fine of Rs 45,000 on the convict, Wasil (21), after holding him guilty under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also directed that half the amount will be given to the victim.

According to government lawyer Pushpendra Malik, the convict lured the boy on the pretext of giving him candies, took him to a vacant plot of land and sexually assaulted him.

He also threatened to kill the boy if he narrated his ordeal to anyone, Malik said.

The incident took place in Kairana on April 1, 2021.

Police filed the chargesheet in the court on June 1. The court started hearing the matter from June 21 and delivered the judgment on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

