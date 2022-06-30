Judge lifts contempt order against Donald Trump in New York civil probe

A New York state judge on Wednesday lifted a contempt order against Donald Trump that had been imposed after the former U.S. president failed to comply with a subpoena in a civil probe into his business practices.

Justice Arthur Engoron purged the subpoena after the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which is conducting the probe, agreed Trump's recent submissions satisfied the court's prior orders.

