Woman shot, killed while pushing baby stroller in New York City

A 20-year-old woman pushing a baby stroller on a New York City street was shot in the head and killed on Wednesday, said local media, citing police officials. The victim was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center, where she died of her wounds, NBC-4 reported.

".@NYCMayor has been informed of the shooting on the (Upper East Side) of the woman pushing a stroller," Fabian Levy, a spokesman for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, said on Twitter. "He is en route to the scene now." Reuters could not reach a New York City Police Department spokesman for comment on Wednesday evening. The department said on Twitter that residents should avoid the area due to an investigation.

The woman was shot once in the head by a gunman, dressed all in black, who approached her from behind, said ABC-7. Her infant child was unharmed. No suspects had been taken into custody as of Wednesday night.

The shooting marks the latest in a string of attacks, some of them seemingly random, on the streets and subways of New York that have left residents on edge.

