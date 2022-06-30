Justice Aradhe appointed acting CJ of Karnataka HC

Justice Alok Aradhe was on Thursday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi demits office on July 2.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointment of Justice Aradhe as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Justice Aradhe is the senior-most judge of the Karnataka HC and will assume charge on July 3.

Justice Awasthi retires on July 2 on the eve of his 62nd birthday.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, HC judges retire at 62.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)