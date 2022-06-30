Left Menu

Justice Aradhe appointed acting CJ of Karnataka HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 11:21 IST
Karnataka High Court Image Credit: Wikipedia
Justice Alok Aradhe was on Thursday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi demits office on July 2.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointment of Justice Aradhe as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Justice Aradhe is the senior-most judge of the Karnataka HC and will assume charge on July 3.

Justice Awasthi retires on July 2 on the eve of his 62nd birthday.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, HC judges retire at 62.

