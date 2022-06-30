Left Menu

Maha: Portion of residential building collapses in Thane; no casualties

A portion of a ground-plus-four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtras Thane city on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said. The building has 24 tenements and four shops on the ground floor, and the entire building has been vacated, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:22 IST
A portion of a ground-plus-four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said. A balcony on the first floor of the building collapsed around 3.25 pm in Rabodi locality of the city, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said, adding that the rest of the structure was in a dangerous position. The building has 24 tenements and four shops on the ground floor, and the entire building has been vacated, the official said. A team of firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the scene and carried out the rescue operations, he said.

