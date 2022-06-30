Maha: Portion of residential building collapses in Thane; no casualties
A portion of a ground-plus-four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtras Thane city on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said. The building has 24 tenements and four shops on the ground floor, and the entire building has been vacated, the official said.
- Country:
- India
A portion of a ground-plus-four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said. A balcony on the first floor of the building collapsed around 3.25 pm in Rabodi locality of the city, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation said.
No one was injured in the incident, he said, adding that the rest of the structure was in a dangerous position. The building has 24 tenements and four shops on the ground floor, and the entire building has been vacated, the official said. A team of firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the scene and carried out the rescue operations, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RDMC
- Thane Municipal Corporation
- Maharashtra
- Thane city
- Avinash Sawant
- Rabodi
ALSO READ
Maharashtra minister Anil Parab fails to appear before ED in money laundering case
Selectors recall Sanju Samson while talented Maharashtra batter Rahul Tripathi gets his maiden call-up.
PIL in SC to dismiss Maharashtra Cabinet minister Nawab Malik, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Chidambaram resigns from Maharashtra RS seat after getting elected from TN
Lokmat launches special magazine 'Panchvis Varshanchi Mumbai' at the historic central hall of the Maharashtra Legislature