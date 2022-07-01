Left Menu

Texas AG asks state Supreme Court to allow enforcement of pre-Roe abortion law

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 02:56 IST
Texas AG asks state Supreme Court to allow enforcement of pre-Roe abortion law

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an emergency motion asking the state's Supreme Court to vacate a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Texas's pre-Roe criminal prohibitions on elective abortion, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

A Texas judge on Tuesday blocked officials from enforcing a dormant 1925 abortion ban that Paxton said was back in effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade constitutional right to the procedure nationwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
3
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups; Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022