Texas AG asks state Supreme Court to allow enforcement of pre-Roe abortion law

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an emergency motion asking the state's Supreme Court to vacate a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Texas's pre-Roe criminal prohibitions on elective abortion, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

A Texas judge on Tuesday blocked officials from enforcing a dormant 1925 abortion ban that Paxton said was back in effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade constitutional right to the procedure nationwide.

