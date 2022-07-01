Department of Posts extends last date for document verification of Grameen Dak Sewaks till 15 July
In a press statement the department has stated, “Keeping in view the flood situation in Assam the last date for document verification of the Grameen Dak Sewaks(GDS) shortlisted for various posts has been extended from 30th June upto 15th July 2022.”
Department of Posts has decided to extend the last date for document verification of Grameen Dak Sewaks(GDS) shortlisted for various posts till 15th July, 2022 due to flood situation in Assam.
