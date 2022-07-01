Left Menu

Department of Posts extends last date for document verification of Grameen Dak Sewaks till 15 July

In a press statement the department has stated, “Keeping in view the flood situation in Assam the last date for document verification of the Grameen Dak Sewaks(GDS) shortlisted for various posts has been extended from 30th June upto 15th July 2022.”

Updated: 01-07-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:52 IST
Department of Posts extends last date for document verification of Grameen Dak Sewaks till 15 July
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Department of Posts has decided to extend the last date for document verification of Grameen Dak Sewaks(GDS) shortlisted for various posts till 15th July, 2022 due to flood situation in Assam.

In a press statement the department has stated, "Keeping in view the flood situation in Assam the last date for document verification of the Grameen Dak Sewaks(GDS) shortlisted for various posts has been extended from 30th June upto 15th July 2022."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022