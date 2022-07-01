Left Menu

Biden: Not enough votes to change filibuster for abortion rights

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday there were not enough votes in the Senate to scrap a supermajority rule known as the filibuster to protect abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 22:58 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday there were not enough votes in the Senate to scrap a supermajority rule known as the filibuster to protect abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

"As I said yesterday, the filibuster should not stand in the way of us being able to (codify Roe into federal law)," Biden told a virtual meeting of U.S. governors. "But right now, we don't have the votes in the Senate to change the filibuster," he added.

