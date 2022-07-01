Left Menu

Two dead in accident at paper mill in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-07-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 23:49 IST
Two women died after getting trapped under cardboard rollers at a paper mill in the Jaipur Rural area on Friday, police said.

They were working at the factory when the cardboard rollers fell on them, local Paniala SHO Hitesh Sharma said.

The women were identified as Prema Devi and Sunita Devi.

The SHO said relatives of the deceased were demanding compensation and registration of a case against the mill owner.

Post-mortem examination is yet to be conducted, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

