After reconvening, Delhi court rejects Zubair's bail plea and sends him to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and sent him to 14-day judicial custody, citing the nature and gravity of the offences against the accused and observing that the matter is at the initial stage of investigation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and sent him to 14-day judicial custody, citing the nature and gravity of the offences against the accused and observing that the matter is at the initial stage of investigation. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria pronounced the judgement after the open court reconvened late in the evening.

The judge had reserved the order earlier in the day after the hearing in the case in which the Delhi police said Zubair should be sent to 14-day judicial custody on the expiry of his five-day police remand on Saturday.

Zubair is accused in a case related to an ''objectionable tweet'' he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

''Since the matter is at the initial stage of investigation and overall facts and circumstances of the case and nature and gravity of the offences alleged against the accused, no ground for grant of bail is made out. Bail application of accused is accordingly dismissed. Accordingly, accused is remanded to judicial custody for 14 days,'' the judge said in the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

