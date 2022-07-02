Charge sheet against 91 accused in HP police constable recruitment paper leak case filed

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday filed its first charge sheet against 91 people in connection with the police constable recruitment paper leak case, officials said.

On May 6, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had cancelled a written test conducted on March 27 to recruit police constables amid reports of a paper leak.

The General Duty (Male & Female) and Drivers examination to recruit constables will now be held afresh on July 3 from 12 pm to 1 pm throughout the state.

The charge sheet was filed in the court of the Kangra additional chief judicial magistrate against 91 accused – a candidate's father, 20 middlemen and 70 candidates – in connection with one of the three FIRs registered in the case under IPC sections 420, 120B and 201 at the Gaggal police station, the officials said.

The other two FIRs in the case were registered at the state CID police station in Bharari, Shimla, and Arki police station in Solan.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu on June 27 said 171 people were arrested from 10 states for their involvement in the leaking of Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam papers.

The arrested include 116 candidates, fathers of nine of them and 21 agents from Himachal Pradesh, he said.

The chief minister had on May 17 decided to hand over the case to the CBI, but the probe agency is yet to take over the investigation.

