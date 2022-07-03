Left Menu

Assam govt suspends two ACS officers for not joining new posts after transfer

The state government has suspended two Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers for not joining a new post after being transferred.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 03-07-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 08:48 IST
The state government has suspended two Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers for not joining a new post after being transferred. The action was taken in line with the State Government's policy decision against the two officers who refrain from joining their new posts after being transferred.

In two separate notifications issued by the Department of Personnel (Personnel - A) on Friday stated, "Two ACS officers Anurag Phukan and Hooman Gohain Baruah, are placed under suspension under Rule 6(1) (a) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect." According to the notification issued in the case of Anurag Phukan, who had been serving as Deputy Secretary in the Cultural Affairs Department Dispur and Joint Director, Cultural Affairs (additional charge), had been transferred and posted as Protocol Officer in the General Administration Department (GAD) on April 25 this year. However, the Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam of the General Administration Department informed the Personnel Department that he did not join the place of posting in the General Administration Department as Protocol Officer till May 13.

"Thus Anurag Phukan, ACS had failed to comply with the Government instructions which amounts to a violation of Government orders, insubordination and-gross misconduct. Now, therefore Anurag Phukan, ACS is placed under suspension under Rule 6(1) (a) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect. During the period of suspension, the headquarter of Anurag Phukan, ACS, will remain as Kamrup (M)," said in the notification. Another notification stated that Hooman Gohain Baruah, who was serving as under Secretary in the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department, had been also transferred as Protocol Officer in the General Administration Department on April 25 this year. However, the Commissioner and Secretary of the GAD informed the Personnel Department that he did not join the place of posting in the General Administration Department as Protocol Officer till May 13. His failure to join the new post was reconfirmed on June 19.

"It is further confirmed from the General Administration Department that he did not join till June 19. Thus Hooman Gohain Baruah, ACS had failed to comply with the Government instructions/OMs which amounts to a violation of Government orders, insubordination and gross misconduct. Now, therefore, Hooman Gohain Baruah, is placed under suspension under Rule 6(1) (a) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect. During the period of suspension, the headquarter of Hooman Gohain Baruah, ACS, will remain as Kamrup (M)," the notification reads. (ANI)

