Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Escalates

Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Tehran on Sunday, striving for aerial dominance after the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The political fallout has sent tremors across global sectors, including energy and transportation, as retaliatory measures unfold.

Following Khamenei's death, a temporary Iranian leadership council assumes control, escalating tensions as Israel's military dismantles Iranian air defences. Despite U.S. involvement, no ground forces are planned, though the Rhetoric from both sides intensifies, pushing the region towards further instability.

Reaction to Khamenei's death reveals deep divisions within Iran, with public mourning juxtaposed against celebrations. Meanwhile, global leaders decry the attack, and regional powers urge de-escalation. Disruptions to energy supplies and shipping routes highlight the broader impacts of this crisis on global economics.