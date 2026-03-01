Casey Jarvis Triumphs Again: Stellar Win at South African Open

Casey Jarvis, a rising star in the golf world, secured his second successive victory on the DP World Tour on Sunday by clinching the South African Open title. The 22-year-old completed the tournament with a 14-under-par for a remarkable four-round total of 266.

Jarvis maintained his lead from the start of the final round by carding a 67 at Stellenbosch Golf Club, ultimately securing his win by three strokes, much to the delight of the home crowd. Despite a weather delay, he kept his composure to complete his triumph.

With this win, Jarvis extends a streak of home victories at this historic championship, dating back to 1903, and also qualifies for April's prestigious Masters tournament in Augusta.