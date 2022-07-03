Left Menu

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 03-07-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 10:01 IST
Odisha: Newborn girl ‘sold’ due to poverty, rescued
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A newborn girl, who was allegedly sold by her parents due to poverty, in Odisha's Jajpur district, has been rescued, police said.

The incident came to the fore after a child development project officer of Dasarathpur block filed a recent police complaint that Suresh Das and his wife sold the infant to a childless couple for Rs 7,000, they said.

The baby girl was rescued from Champeipal village on Friday evening and handed over to the child welfare committee, a senior police officer said.

No one has been arrested yet, he said.

The parents, however, denied selling their daughter.

"We are very poor and already have two daughters… So, we decided to give the newborn to one of our relatives," Das claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

