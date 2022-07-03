Two killed in police firing while trying to escape custody: Cop

Two persons, accused of various crimes, were killed in police firing while allegedly trying to escape custody in Assam's Cachar district, a top police officer said on Sunday.

One of the two featured in the list of 'most-wanted persons' in the district for his purported involvement in extortion, kidnapping, dacoity and vehicle-lifting cases, Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur said.

Explaining the sequence of events, she said that a team from Silchar Sadar police station had been on the hunt for a person wanted in a land dispute case.

"The team managed to nab the accused from a vehicle in the Jorabat area. Two others, including a criminal wanted in several cases, were also apprehended from the same vehicle," she said.

All three of them were being brought to Silchar in two vehicles by the police team on Saturday night, when the duo, nabbed alongside the accused of the land dispute case, tried to flee custody, taking advantage of darkness, Kaur explained.

"Due to heavy traffic on the road, the vehicle with the accused in the land dispute case fell behind. The other vehicle, too, was moving at a slow pace, but the two criminals in that police van tried to escape, taking advantage of darkness," she said.

The Silchar police station officer-in-charge, who was accompanying the duo, and the other personnel chased them down and had to resort to firing to stop them, the SP stated.

The two were initially taken to Kalain primary health center, and after first aid, they were shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared them "brought dead", the officer said.

At least 54 people have been killed and 139 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee custody or for attacking police personnel since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

