Rajasthan: Three boys drowned in pond in Barmer

Three boys drowned and another was injured on Sunday when they were taking a bath in a pond in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said. The incident happened in Selau village, said Sahiram, SHO of Ramsar police station. The deceased were identified as Sohail (14), Asif (15) and Shahid (12). The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. The SHO said that on the request of the relatives not to conduct a post-mortem, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to them for the last rites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)