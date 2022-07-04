Four critically wounded, three killed in Danish mall shooting on Sunday, police says
Danish police said on Monday four people, including two Swedish citizens, were in critical condition but stable after being hit by gunshots in a shooting at a shopping center in Copenhagen on Sunday where three people were killed.
Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told journalists police had no indication the shooting was an "act of terror" or that the suspect would have acted together with others. He said the shooter killed two 17-year-old people, a man and a woman, and a 47-year-old Russian citizen residing in Denmark.
