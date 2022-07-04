Manipur landslide: Mortal remains of 5 Army personnel sent to home stations by IAF aircraft

The mortal remains of five Army personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel of the Territorial Army killed in the Noney landslide, were sent to their respective home stations on Monday by an Indian Air Force aircraft. They were given full military honours at the Imphal International Airport by GOC Red Shield Division & IG IGAR (South) this morning.

Out of 80 confirmed victims, the death toll has so far risen to 42 and 18 bodies have been injured. A number of 20 bodies still remain missing, according to an official state government report. Meanwhile, search operations by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday in landslide-hit Tupul general area to find missing personnel and civilians.

Search for seven Territorial Army personnel and 21 civilians missing amidst the catastrophe is underway. The through-wall radar system and rescue dogs are being deployed to hasten the search operation. Manipur, already reeling from the first landslide hit on the 29th of June was hit by another landslide on July 1.

The landslide hit the Noney area of Manipur on the intervening night of June 28 and 29 near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for the protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal. The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building.

Earlier on July 1, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh termed the landslide as among the worst incident in the history of the state. Singh also visited the site to encourage the personnel engaged in rescue operations. "It is the worst incident in the history of the state. We have lost 81 people's lives of which 18 including a territorial army (personnel) were rescued. Around 55 persons are trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies," Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government. (ANI)

