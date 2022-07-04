Left Menu

Drone spotted along IB in Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-07-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 15:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A drone was spotted along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, prompting security forces to launch a massive cordon and search operation, officials said on Monday.

''We got information that there was some flying object hovering over the border hamlet Chilliyari in Samba last night. It may have been a drone from across'', a police officer told reporters in Samba.

However, a BSF officer said there are no such reports about drone sightings.

Security forces were mobilized and a search operation was conducted, officials said.

On Monday morning, a massive search operation was launched in the entire border belt from Chilliyari to Manguchak area to find out if the drone had dropped any object on the Indian side, they said.

Drones were also used in the search operation the area, they said, adding nothing has been found.

Security personnel have been asked to remain alert in view of the threat of drones, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

