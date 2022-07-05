Left Menu

U.S. to reward tips on illicit cargos in the Middle East

The U.S. Navy will for the first time reward individuals for providing information that leads to the seizure of illicit cargos such as illegal weapons or narcotics in waters across the Middle East, it said on Tuesday. The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), which is headquartered in Bahrain and covers strategic waterways such the Suez Canal and Strait of Hormuz, said the rewards could be in cash or items such as boats.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 13:25 IST
U.S. to reward tips on illicit cargos in the Middle East
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Navy will for the first time reward individuals for providing information that leads to the seizure of illicit cargo such as illegal weapons or narcotics in waters across the Middle East, it said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), which is headquartered in Bahrain and covers strategic waterways such the Suez Canal and Strait of Hormuz, said the rewards could be in cash or items such as boats. "NAVCENT could potentially reward a maximum $100,000 payout for information or non-lethal assistance that supports counterterrorism operations or leads U.S. naval forces to successfully seize illicit cargo such as illegal weapons or narcotics," it said in a statement on its website.

"Rewards can also be non-monetary and include items like boats, vehicles, food or equipment," it said. The statement gave a phone number in Bahrain where tips can be reported, in addition to the website dedicated to the U.S. Department of Defense's rewards program.

The statement did not mention a specific country as being a target of the reward program, but its implementation could complicate the shipments of Iranian weapons to Tehran's allies in Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022