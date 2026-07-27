China's Chip Giant CXMT Surpasses Expectations in Landmark IPO

ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) made headlines as its shares skyrocketed over 500% on its first trading day in Shanghai, making it China's most valued listed entity. This reflects heated investor enthusiasm for China's semiconductor growth amid Beijing's focus on technological independence.

The company, a top producer of DRAM chips, garnered $8.6 billion in Asia's largest IPO of the year. Stocks opened significantly higher, pushing CXMT's market valuation beyond financial giant Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, underscoring the premium investors are ready to allocate towards major semiconductor players.

The landmark listing serves as a potent indicator of investor interest in Chinese semiconductor firms at a volatile time for global tech markets. Despite trailing global DRAM leaders in advanced technologies, CXMT benefits from substantial policy support and state financing.