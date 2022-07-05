Left Menu

Police arrest 130 suspcted human traffickers in European crackdown

Police across Europe have arrested abut 130 people suspected of inolvement in human trafficking in a joint operation carried out by 22 countries, the international police agency Europol said on Tuesday. The police actions, which took place in the week up to June 13, also led to more than 100 possible victims of human trafficking being identfied, Europol said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police across Europe have arrested about 130 people suspected of involvement in human trafficking in a joint operation carried out by 22 countries, the international police agency Europol said on Tuesday.

The police actions, which took place in the week up to June 13, also led to more than 100 possible victims of human trafficking being identified, Europol said. During the operation, coordinated by the EU border agency Frontex, checks on almost 1 million persons and 200,000 vehicles were carried out at sea, land and air borders, mainly on heavily utilized routes into Europe.

Fifteen countries from across the EU participated in the actions, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Ukraine, Britain and Liechtenstein. About 22,500 law enforcement officers took part.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

