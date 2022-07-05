Left Menu

Spain approves additional 1 bln euros in defense funding

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:26 IST
Isabel Rodriguez Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Spanish government approved on Tuesday additional funding worth 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion) for the Defence Ministry as part of a commitment to gradually raise defense spending to the equivalent of 2% of gross domestic product by 2029.

"It's a budget destined and directed at guaranteeing our safety," government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez told reporters. ($1 = 0.9719 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

