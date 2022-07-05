Spain approves additional 1 bln euros in defense funding

The Spanish government approved on Tuesday additional funding worth 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion) for the Defence Ministry as part of a commitment to gradually raise defense spending to the equivalent of 2% of gross domestic product by 2029.

"It's a budget destined and directed at guaranteeing our safety," government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez told reporters. ($1 = 0.9719 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)