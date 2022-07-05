Mumbai: One man drowns in lake, search for second person continues

One person drowned in Khadan Talao in Mumbai's Dahisar area while on a picnic on Tuesday evening and search was underway for another, a police official said.

A group of seven youths, all in their mid-twenties, from Gorai in Borivali suburb had gone for a picnic amid heavy rains, he said.

''The body of one person who ventured into the lake was recovered by fire brigade officials while search for the other continues. An accidental death case has been registered,'' the Dahisar police station official informed.

