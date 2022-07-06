Left Menu

Naqvi, RCP Singh to resign as ministers from PM Modi's Cabinet

Two Cabinet Ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, who will cease to be members of the Rajya Sabha from Thursday, will have to resign from the Union Cabinet by tomorrow according to the procedure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:25 IST
Naqvi, RCP Singh to resign as ministers from PM Modi's Cabinet
Minister of State for steel RCP Singh (left) and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (right) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Payal Mehta Two Cabinet Ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, who will cease to be members of the Rajya Sabha from Thursday, will have to resign from the Union Cabinet by tomorrow according to the procedure.

The Rajya Sabha term of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Steel Minister RCP Singh will end on Thursday. According to the sources, this is the first time that a sitting minister has been out of both Houses of Parliament.

There is a precedent that both may continue as a minister for another six months before they get re-elected to either house but in this case, they will have to take the oath of office of Minister again. Recently, several BJP leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. However, the party did not give a Rajya Sabha ticket to Naqvi.

RCP Singh, who comes from an ally party in Bihar, JD(U), had sworn in as a minister in the Modi government a year ago on July 7, 2021. However, in the recent announcement of the Rajya Sabha tickets, Nitish Kumar denied RCP Singh's election to the Rajya Sabha. A Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant from Tripura after the resignation of Manik Saha who has recently elected to the Tripura Assembly. Besides this, there is no Rajya Sabha seat which is going to be vacant in the next few months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022