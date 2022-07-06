Left Menu

African Union Commission calls for probe into attacks in Western Ethiopia

The Chairperson expresses his condolences to the bereaved families, and stands in solidarity with the people of Ethiopia and those promoting peaceful co-existence, unity, peace, and reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:03 IST
The Chairperson deeply regrets the loss of life and calls for an investigation into these attacks. Image Credit: Image Credit : twitter (@_AfricanUnion)
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learnt with concern the reports of attacks in the Welega zone of the Oromia region in Western Ethiopia resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

The Chairperson deeply regrets the loss of life and calls for an investigation into these attacks. He further urges the Federal Government of Ethiopia and Regional authorities to undertake the necessary actions to protect all civilians, including minorities, and ensure that such incidents are prevented.

The Chairperson expresses his condolences to the bereaved families, and stands in solidarity with the people of Ethiopia and those promoting peaceful co-existence, unity, peace, and reconciliation.

(With Inputs from APO)

