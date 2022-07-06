Mariupol port operating at full capacity, TASS quotes officials
Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:19 IST
The port of Mariupol in Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine is operating at full capacity, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing port officials.
Russia captured Mariupol on Ukraine's southern coast in May after months of fierce fighting for control of the city.
