Mariupol port operating at full capacity, TASS quotes officials

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:19 IST
The port of Mariupol in Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine is operating at full capacity, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing port officials.

Russia captured Mariupol on Ukraine's southern coast in May after months of fierce fighting for control of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

