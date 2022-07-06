Wrestler commits suicide by consuming poison in Delhi

A 25-year-old wrestler allegedly ended his life by consuming poison in-law's house in Delhi's Bindapur area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, before ending his own life, Shubham, a resident of Haryana, had claimed on Facebook Live that he was taking the extreme step due to family issues.

Police received information about the incident around 1 am on Tuesday, a senior officer of the force said.

Shubham was taken to a hospital where he died, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Inquest proceedings under CrPC section 174 are under process and the video on Facebook is also being examined, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)