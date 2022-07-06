Left Menu

Wrestler commits suicide by consuming poison in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:30 IST
Wrestler commits suicide by consuming poison in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old wrestler allegedly ended his life by consuming poison in-law's house in Delhi's Bindapur area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, before ending his own life, Shubham, a resident of Haryana, had claimed on Facebook Live that he was taking the extreme step due to family issues.

Police received information about the incident around 1 am on Tuesday, a senior officer of the force said.

Shubham was taken to a hospital where he died, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Inquest proceedings under CrPC section 174 are under process and the video on Facebook is also being examined, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022