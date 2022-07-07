Congress appoints parliamentary segment-wise observers for Gujarat assembly elections

The Congress on Wednesday appointed parliamentary segment-wise observers for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

Many ministers of the Rajasthan government and senior party leaders have been made observers in all the 26 parliamentary segments, according to the party's general secretary organisation, K C Venugopal.

Shale Mohammed and Inderjit Singh Gurjar will be observers for the Kutch parliamentary constituency, Ashok Chandana for Banaskantha, Uday Lal Anjana for Mehsana and Nitin Raut for Valsad.

Assembly elections are expected to be held in Gujarat in November-December this year.

