Three PFI activists held in Telangana

Three members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested by the police here for allegedly attempting to create religious animosity, police said. In continuation of the recent arrest of a 52-year-old man, who the trio had allegedly engaged to impart martial arts training to selected youth, were nabbed on Wednesday, they said. The trio, aged between 22 and 40, residents of Nizamabad town was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police said.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner K R Nagaraju said one of them joined the PFI in 2017 while two others had joined the outfit subsequently.

The trio had paid the 52-year-old man, a karate instructor, Rs 6 lakh for the construction of a house, police said.

The man, in the guise of conducting a training camp in the form of legal awareness and karate classes, was allegedly motivating innocent youth in anti-social activities for the past six months and trained them in martial arts and also allegedly in usage of lethal weapons, police said. Further probe is underway.

