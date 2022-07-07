Left Menu

MP: Patwari caught taking bribe in Ujjain district

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 07-07-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 18:46 IST
A patwari (village revenue official) was allegedly caught taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 in the district on Thursday, Lokayukta Police said.

Acting on a complaint, a trap was laid and patwari Jitendra Singh Ranawat was caught red-handed while accepting bribe at his residence, said Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Anil Vishwakarma.

Ranawat had allegedly demanded bribe for providing measurement report of land belonging to the complainant's parents, the SP said, adding that further investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

