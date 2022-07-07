Left Menu

Top U.S. general speaks with Chinese counterpart

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:23 IST
U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, spoke on Thursday with China's Chief of the Joint Staff Department, General Li Zuocheng, the Pentagon said.

"Gen. Milley discussed the need to responsibly manage competition and maintain open lines of communication," Milley's spokesman said.

"Gen. Milley underscored the importance of the People’s Liberation Army engaging in substantive dialogue on improving crisis communications and reducing strategic risk. The call also included a productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues."

