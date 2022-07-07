Left Menu

4 Pak fishermen nabbed, 15 boats seized from creek area in Gujarat's Kutch

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:45 IST
A BSF patrol caught four Pakistani fishermen and seized 15 boats from the 'Harami Nalla' creek area of Kutch along the India-Pakistan maritime boundary in Gujarat on Thursday, a spokesperson of the force said.

Nothing suspicious has been recovered from the fishing boats, he said. The spokesperson said a special ambush party of the Border Security Force (BSF) noticed movement between border pillars number 1165 and 1166 while the fishermen were sneaking ''into Indian territory'' through one of the water channels of 'Harami Nalla' in the Kutch district.

Initially, four Pakistani fishermen were nabbed along with 10 boats but later five more boats were found after the area was searched, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

