Russian shelling kills three, wounds five in Ukraine's Kharkiv - official
Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 22:40 IST
Three people were killed and another five were wounded on Thursday after Russian forces fired rockets at a district in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said.
"Three civilians were killed and five were wounded as a result of shelling of the Nemyshlyan district," Oleh Synegubov, the governor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies targeting civilians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN chief expresses concern about Lithuania-Russia tension over Kaliningrad
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine and Russia forces entrenched, Putin to mark WWII anniversary
‘Bet you’re on the list’: how criticising ‘smart weapons’ got me banned from Russia
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine and Russia forces entrenched, Putin to mark WWII anniversary
Indonesia president to push for peace with Ukraine, Russia visits -minister