SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11, a fresh plea of the Uddhav Thackeray led faction challenging appointment of Eknath Shinde as chief minister of Maharashtra. We are challenging the appointment of Eknath Shinde as chief minister, Kamat said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:16 IST
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11, a fresh plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction challenging the appointment of Eknath Shinde as chief minister of Maharashtra. A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said it will be listed before an appropriate bench on July 11. Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai, said they are seeking listing of the fresh plea along with other pending petitions which are coming up for hearing on July 11. ''We are challenging the appointment of Eknath Shinde as chief minister,'' Kamat said. Rebellion by a section of Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, had resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

