IAF participating in Tactical Leadership Programme in Egypt

IAF Su-30 MKI aircraft undertook a non-stop ferry of six hours from Jamnagar airbase (India) to Cairo West airbase (Egypt), overflying four countries' enroute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:53 IST
Tactical Leadership Program is a unique exercise, wherein IAF is participating with its aircrew as instructors. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
Indian Air Force contingent is reaching the midway point of the Tactical Leadership Programme (TLP) at Egyptian Air Force (EAF) Weapon School in Egypt (Cairo West Airbase). The programme commenced on 24 Jun and will culminate on 23 Jul 22. IAF is participating with three Su-30 MKI aircraft. Two C-17 aircraft were used for induction of the contingent. IAF Su-30 MKI aircraft undertook a non-stop ferry of six hours from Jamnagar airbase (India) to Cairo West airbase (Egypt), overflying four countries' enroute.

Tactical Leadership Program is a unique exercise, wherein IAF is participating with its aircrew as instructors. This exercise provides a good opportunity to showcase the reach and capability of the IAF. It will also assist in enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries and exchange of best practices.

During the first two weeks of the exercise IAF aircraft participated in missions by day and night, involving air to ground & air to air combat scenarios and Combat Search And Rescue (CSAR) activity alongside Egyptian F-16, Rafale and Mig 29 aircraft.

(With Inputs from PIB)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

