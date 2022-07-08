CBI files charge-sheet in Hanskhali gang-rape case in Bengal

The CBI on Friday filed a charge-sheet against nine accused in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Nadia district earlier this year. The charge-sheet was filed in the court of special judge (POCSO Court).

“Investigation revealed that the minor victim was allegedly gang-raped by three accused after intoxicating her,” the CBI said in a statement on Friday.

“It was also alleged that the accused immediately took the dead body of the victim and cremated the body without giving an opportunity for medical examination,” the probe agency said.

The family members of the minor were also allegedly threatened by the accused, preventing them from taking her to hospital, it added.

The CBI, in compliance with orders of the Calcutta High Court, had registered a case in April against four accused and others.

The girl was allegedly raped on April 4 during a birthday party at the house of a TMC panchayat official’s son in Hanskhali area of Nadia district, according to the police complaint filed by her parents.

