Left Menu

CBI files charge-sheet in Hanskhali gang-rape case in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 22:54 IST
CBI files charge-sheet in Hanskhali gang-rape case in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Friday filed a charge-sheet against nine accused in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Nadia district earlier this year. The charge-sheet was filed in the court of special judge (POCSO Court).

“Investigation revealed that the minor victim was allegedly gang-raped by three accused after intoxicating her,” the CBI said in a statement on Friday.

“It was also alleged that the accused immediately took the dead body of the victim and cremated the body without giving an opportunity for medical examination,” the probe agency said.

The family members of the minor were also allegedly threatened by the accused, preventing them from taking her to hospital, it added.

The CBI, in compliance with orders of the Calcutta High Court, had registered a case in April against four accused and others.

The girl was allegedly raped on April 4 during a birthday party at the house of a TMC panchayat official’s son in Hanskhali area of Nadia district, according to the police complaint filed by her parents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022