Maha rains: CM Shinde calls Hingoli collector, issues instructions on evacuation, relief

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 14:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday phoned the collector of Hingoli, which has received heavy rains in the last 48 hours, and issued instructions on evacuation of people and providing other forms of relief.

Heavy rains had caused the Asna river in Hingoli, some 570 kilometres from here, to swell, with water entering villages and damaging crops.

''You should ensure safe evacuation of the villagers and shift them to temporary shelters. Make provision for food and drinking water for them,'' Shinde, who is currently in Delhi to meet BJP leaders, told the collector.

In a clip that was released for the media, Shinde can be heard telling the collector to deploy more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams if required.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

